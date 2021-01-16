Today

Snow showers this morning. Peeks of sunshine later. High 43F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 24F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Mostly cloudy early with showers developing later in the day. High 43F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.