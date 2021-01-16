SHERIDAN — Clayvin Bryant Herrera, the Crow tribal member who argued for tribal hunting rights in a case that originated in Sheridan County and appealed up through the U.S. Supreme Court in 2019, pleaded not guilty in Yellowstone County District Court Friday morning to four felony charges.
Trouble in Montana
Herrera faces four felony counts: strangulation of a partner or family member, theft, sexual abuse of children and criminal possession of dangerous drugs.
All four alleged crimes were committed in 2020, starting Jan. 8, 2020, with Billings, Montana, Police Department officers responding to theft of a vehicle 20 days after the alleged theft.
Sexual abuse of children and criminal possession of drugs were reported to have been committed March 2, 2020. Montana Division of Criminal Investigation took over a case referred from the Federal Bureau of Investigation regarding a phone seized in a Drug Enforcement Administration investigation. DCI investigators observed Herrera going in and out of a home in Billings. Billings Police Department officers eventually came in contact with Herrera after two attempts to pull him over, where they found methamphetamine in his possession.
The Drug Enforcement Administration obtained a search warrant for Herrera’s cellphone for their drug investigation and, during the search of the phone, found explicit material involving children. A DCI agent located 850 images on the cellphone involving sexual acts between juveniles and adults.
The fourth felony was allegedly committed July 18, 2020, involved Herrera allegedly strangling a victim at a home in Billings, Montana.
Herrera pleaded not guilty in front of District Judge Ashley Harada Friday. Herrera’s assigned judge, according to Yellowstone County District Court staff, is Judge Mary Jane Knisely and will be seen at a later date for the charges.
Poaching case remains open, active
Herrera was cited for killing an elk in the Bighorn National Forest out of season in 2014 and as a result was sentenced to pay more than $8,000 in fines and court fees and have his hunting privileges suspended in Sheridan County.
Herrera didn’t deny taking the elk, but questioned the illegality of the action. He has argued an 1868 treaty between the Crow and U.S. government allows members of the tribe to hunt “unoccupied” lands. The state of Wyoming argued that the treaty rights were nullified when Wyoming became a state and that the Bighorn National Forest doesn’t constitute “unoccupied” lands.
The appeal made its way to the U.S. Supreme Court, which in 2019 issued its opinion supporting tribal hunting rights but left two primary questions undecided — whether the forest constitutes “occupied” land and whether the state has the ability to enforce regulations for conservation purposes.
On remand, though, Sheridan County Circuit Court Judge Shelley Cundiff didn’t directly address those issues, but instead ruled those issues had already been decided and therefore should not be reexamined, a term known as issue preclusion.
In June 2020, Cundiff issued a decision in the case, stating the issue of whether the Bighorn National Forest was occupied had been settled in prior court cases — in particular, Crow Tribe of Indians v. Repsis, which had similar circumstances to Herrera’s case. Sheridan County Circuit Court again upheld that the forest is occupied and upheld the Wyoming Game and Fish Department’s ability to regulate tribal hunters based on the necessity of conservation.
While Herrera’s attorneys did file notice of appeal, which moves the case into the 4th Judicial District Court from Sheridan County Circuit Court, no additional briefings indicated on what grounds they intended to appeal.