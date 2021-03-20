Academics for All honors Aria Heyneman, daughter of Arin Waddell and John Heyneman, as this week’s Summit Award winner.
Heyneman is a strong academic student with a 4.0 grade point average. She has elevated her learning through high level courses including Sheridan College and advanced placement coursework.
“My most prominent role models are my parents," Heyneman said when explaining her inspiration for success. "My father has taught me to be responsible, but my mom just makes things happen. She is brave.”
Heyneman’s nominating teacher, orchestra teacher Razmick Sarkissian, spoke highly of his student.
“I have known Aria for the past six years," Sarkissian said. "She has been an active member of our school orchestra programs. Through the years, she has demonstrated excellence in violin performance. She is a sheer joy to have in class. She always works towards her potential. She is dependable, extremely polite and a very caring and thoughtful individual.”
In return, Heyneman said Sarkissian is irreplaceable and taught her that hard work pays off. Heyneman has tried out for All-State Orchestra the last four years, and this year she made it.
English is Heyneman’s favorite subject. She loves to read, write and discuss. Her favorite book is "The Help" by Kathryn Stockett.
“It is truly enlightening, especially having grown up in Wyoming," Heyneman said. "This book was so impactful that I wrote one of my college essays about it.”
On the other hand, math was always more of a challenge for Heyneman until she had Timothy Daniels for precalculus last year. Heyneman credits Daniels for building confidence in the math skills that have carried her forward to Advanced Placement Calculus this year.
“Aria is a rockstar," Daniels said. "She is dedicated to everything she does and has a great attitude to go along with it. I love how Aria can be so kind but then can flip the switch and be so tenacious in athletics. She is a true leader in our school in so many ways.”
Heyneman has been involved in many activities. She has a little sister through Big Brothers Big Sisters that she sees every Monday. Heyneman loves their time together and cares deeply for her well-being.
Her passion for soccer began at age 5 when her father ran her up and down the field when she did not want to play. Besides the competition soccer provides, Heyneman said the people, relationships and opportunities to travel are also incredibly rewarding.
Heyneman’s other passion is We the People, which led to an internship opportunity with the Sheridan court system. Her face lights up when she discusses her courthouse internship which fostered her desire to pursue a legal career, Academics for All members report.
Her academic path in college will be in the humanities, possibly politics and international affairs, preparing her for law school. She has been accepted, through the early decision process, to Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Heyneman is looking forward to collegiate academic challenges and experiencing new and different people, places and things.
“To whom much is given much is expected,” are Heyneman's words to live by.
These words come from her mother, John F. Kennedy and the Bible (Luke 12:48). Giving back and being a part of her whole community is especially important to Heyneman. She hopes, with her law degree, to help people fight for their rights and respect.