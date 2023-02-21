SHERIDAN — Bighorn Audubon Society designated the HF Bar Ranch as an Audubon important bird area or IBA.
The ranch provides an abundance of habitat for nesting, migrating and wintering birds in a world where critical bird habitats are shrinking rapidly, according to a press release.
Jackie Canterbury, former president of Bighorn Audubon, in collaboration with Margi Schroth, HF Bar owner and operator, and Sally Morton, past director of the Nature Conservancy’s Northeast Wyoming Program, worked together to place the 2,167-acre ranch into IBA status.
In the U.S., IBAs are designated by the American Bird Conservancy and the Audubon Society as part of a global conservation effort that focuses attention on key bird species and their habitats. The concept is simple: identify and compile an inventory of areas that sustain healthy populations of birds.
“There are many criteria and standards that must be met in order to achieve IBA status, and the HF Bar meets and exceeds those standards. The IBA designation gives birds standing, a place at the table, in a changing world. This is such an exciting opportunity for both Bighorn Audubon and the HF Bar Ranch. The ranch is not only incredibly important for birds, but it is managed extremely well with a keen focus on conservation,” Canterbury said.
The ranch holds the Rock Creek watershed of pine, cottonwood, aspen and birch. Two forks of Rock Creek, North Rock Creek and South Rock Creek converge near the center of the ranch. A fork of Shell Creek also flows through the ranch.
Riparian systems such as these are known to support more than 50% of Wyoming’s bird species at some time in their life cycle. Trees like ponderosa pine, cottonwood and willow abound in these systems. Birds like the American dipper frequent the waters, while nuthatches, sapsuckers, woodpeckers and the Brown creeper prefer the woodlands. Three species of hummingbird — calliope, rufous and broad-tailed, inhabit the ranch.
The ranch also includes 1,104 acres of grassland, which are important for declining grassland bird species of special interest such as the bobolink and brewer’s sparrow.
The property remains a working cattle ranch and is managed holistically with a focus on land stewardship. In 2012, a conservation easement held by the Wyoming Chapter of The Nature Conservancy was placed on the ranch.
"The HF Bar Ranch is multi-faceted in its landmass from riparian to sagebrush steppe, to open grassland, to alpine mountain and meadows and tall prairie," Schroth said. "This land offers so much to so many both human and animal alike. As the current guardian of this land, my sole responsibility is to enhance and maintain that purity and balance for as long as possible.
"My commitment to this land is fulfilled by the conservation easements placed on it and by the important bird area designation recently given by Audubon," she said.
Morton noted the value of record keeping.
“This designation was based on 30 years of recorded bird observations at HF Bar from which 24 species were identified that fall into the categories of conservation concern."
Canterbury said the designation is an honor.
“I have such respect for the conservation efforts of both women involved in this IBA designation effort and for all the people that preceded them whose lives were tied to this place," Canterbury said.