10-01-22 ecology class field trip 1web.jpg
Buy Now

Sheridan College ecology students walk among ponderosa pine on the HF Bar Ranch Sept. 17, 2022. The class took a field trip to gather specimens from which to study the rest of the semester.

 Courtesy photo | Sheridan College

SHERIDAN — Bighorn Audubon Society designated the HF Bar Ranch as an Audubon important bird area or IBA.

The ranch provides an abundance of habitat for nesting, migrating and wintering birds in a world where critical bird habitats are shrinking rapidly, according to a press release.

Tags

Recommended for you