SHERIDAN — Hidden Hoot Trail and Hoot Loop will reopen to the public May 8.
The two trails, part of the Soldier Ridge Trail System, had been closed during calving season.
As hikers, bikers, walkers, runners, strollers, skaters, birders, wildlife watchers, flower peepers and more can move back onto Hidden Hoot Trail and Hoot Loop, Bauer advised visitors that there may be some rough spots on the trail.
“In order to get everyone back on the trail and enjoying our beautiful Bighorns backyard as quickly as possible, we are reopening on the first day we can. That means you may encounter some rough patches,” Bauer said. “In the coming days and weeks, we’ll be working to smooth over those spots while balancing big trail builds during Wyoming’s short, often unpredictable building season.”
SCLT reminds visitors to Hidden Hoot Trail and Hoot Loop to continue to give the cows and calves they may encounter on the trail a wide berth. Visitors are also reminded that pets must always be leashed on these trails.