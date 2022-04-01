SHERIDAN — The Hidden Hoot Trail and Hoot Loop Trail will be closed to the public beginning April 1. According to the Sheridan Community Land Trust, the annual trail closure aims to ease stress on animals and people during calving season. Hidden Hoot Trail and Hoot Loop Trail will reopen once calving season concludes.
While Hidden Hoot Trail and Hoot Loop Trail are closed, SCLT encourages community members to continue enjoying the Bighorns backyard.
Soldier Ridge Trail, Soldier Ridge Bench Trail, The Link Trail and Kicking Horse Trail remain open to the community. They can all be accessed from the Soldier Ridge Trailhead on the west edge of Sheridan. To find the trailhead, follow the signs from the end of West Fifth Street.
Red Grade Trails will also remain open. Parking lots and trailheads are located at the base of the Bighorns on State Highway 335 just before the start of Red Grade Road.
As more visitors enjoy community trails this season, SCLT reminded community members that pets should be under their control whenever using the trails, and that pets must be leashed whenever livestock or wildlife are present.