SHERIDAN — Sheridan Community Land Trust reminds everyone the Hidden Hoot Trail and Hoot Loop will be closed to the public beginning April 1. This annual trail closure aims to ease stress on animals and people during calving season. Hidden Hoot Trail and Hoot Loop will reopen once calving season concludes.
While Hidden Hoot Trail and Hoot Loop Trail are closed, SCLT staff encourages community members to continue enjoying our beautiful Bighorns backyard.
Soldier Ridge Trail, Soldier Ridge Bench Trail, The Link and Kicking Horse Trail remain open to the community. They can all be accessed from the Soldier Ridge Trailhead on the west edge of Sheridan.
To find the trailhead, follow the signs from the end of West Fifth Street.
Red Grade Trails will also remain open. Parking lots and trailheads are located at the base of the Bighorns on State Highway 335 just before the start of Red Grade Road.
As more visitors enjoy community trails this season, SCLT staff reminds community members pets should be under control whenever using the trails, and pets must be leashed whenever livestock or wildlife are present.
Stay up to date with all of the latest trail openings, closings and conditions by joining Sheridan Trail Conditions on Facebook at facebook.com/groups/sheridantrailconditions.
