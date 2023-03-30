SHERIDAN — Sheridan Community Land Trust will close Hidden Hoot Trail and Hoot Loop to the public beginning March 31.
The annual trail closure aims to ease stress on animals and people during calving season. Hidden Hoot Trail and Hoot Loop will reopen once calving season concludes.
While Hidden Hoot Trail and Hoot Loop Trail are closed, SCLT encourages community members to continue enjoying our beautiful Bighorns backyard.
Soldier Ridge Trail, Soldier Ridge Bench Trail, The Link and Kicking Horse Trail remain open to the community. They can all be accessed from the Soldier Ridge Trailhead on the west edge of Sheridan. To find the trailhead, follow the signs from the end of West Fifth Street.
The Green Room Trail at Malcolm Wallop Park is also open at this time. You can access this trail directly from the Sheridan Pathways. A parking lot is located on Real Bird Way, visible from North Main Street just north the Goose Creek crossing.
Red Grade Trails will also remain open. Parking lots and trailheads are located at the base of the Bighorns on State Hwy 335 just before the start of Red Grade Road.
As more visitors enjoy community trails this season, SCLT reminds our community friends that pets should be under your control whenever you are using the trails, and that pets must be leashed whenever livestock or wildlife are present.