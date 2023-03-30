03-30-23 hidden hoot 1web.jpg
Bikers ride on Hidden Hoot Trail Aug. 19, 2020. Sheridan Community Land Trust will close Hidden Hoot Trail and Hoot Loop to the public beginning March 31. The annual trail closure aims to ease stress on animals and people during calving season. Hidden Hoot Trail and Hoot Loop will reopen once calving season concludes.

 Courtesy photo | Sheridan Community Land Trust

SHERIDAN — Sheridan Community Land Trust will close Hidden Hoot Trail and Hoot Loop to the public beginning March 31.

The annual trail closure aims to ease stress on animals and people during calving season. Hidden Hoot Trail and Hoot Loop will reopen once calving season concludes.

