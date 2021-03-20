SHERIDAN — Of the 200 Sheridan County rental properties managed by BHJ Property Management, four are on the market as of March 12.
Within a week or two, that number could be zero, according to BHJ property manager Cassandra Foster.
“If it’s a desirable unit, I’ll have four to six applications on it within a day or two,” Foster said. “In summer, our average vacancies are between seven and 12 days. People are ready to move in before we’ve even cleaned the units.”
BHJ’s inventory is reflective of the larger rental situation in Sheridan County, where demand far exceeds supply.Only 3.6% of the 4,224 rental units in the county were vacant as of 2019, according to the Wyoming Economic Analysis Division’s most recent profile of the county. In the state as a whole, 11.1% of rental units were vacant.
Foster said the local rental market has always been in high demand, thanks largely to Sheridan’s desirability as a community.
“There was a slight uptick at the start of the (COVID-19) pandemic with people wanting to flee to the mountains,” Foster said. “But we always had a lot of interest in rentals even before the pandemic. We are getting a lot of people transplanting to Sheridan right now. A lot of people don’t even have jobs yet, but they know they want to be in Sheridan.”
As of 2019, 15.2% of Sheridan County’s population — or 4,557 individuals — had moved to the county within the last year, according to the Economic Analysis Division.
High rental demand plays into the high rental rates throughout the county, according to local property developer Ron Patterson.
“From my understanding and from what I see going on, it is very hard to find something affordable or attainable,” Patterson said. “People can find apartments, but they are often pretty small, dingy and expensive. And if you want to rent a house, that often starts around $1,300 a month, which is simply unattainable for a lot of folks in this community.”
According to the Economic Analysis Division, roughly 61.3% of Sheridan County renters pay between $500 and $1,000 in monthly rent, while another 19.2% pay between $1,000 and $1,500. While Patterson doubts the veracity of some of these numbers, which are largely self-reported by realtors, he said they point to the generally high cost of renting in Sheridan County.
Of the properties currently available through BHJ, one falls in the $500 to $1,000 range, two fall into the $1,000 to $1,500 range and the fourth falls in the $1,500 to $2,000 range, Foster said. Utilities are not included.
The high rental rate in the county can be attributed to the high level of demand, but there is not a lot of new rental development happening in Sheridan County, Patterson said.
“What’s created this shortage is demand for lots of people to own as opposed to projects where people can rent out,” Patterson said. “Nobody’s building rental markets right now except for senior rentals. This allows the rentals that do exist to drive their cost up higher.”
Still, people like Patterson are working to develop affordable rental options in the county. Patterson is developing his Schubert Resub on Burkitt Street, which would offer a new take on property rentals.
The idea is twofold, Patterson said: offer lower monthly rent and allow that rent to be used as equity for the eventual purchase of the property.
“Let’s say you’re paying $1,000 for rent right now,” Patterson said. “How about you rent a better place for $800, and you get an option to purchase it within five years?...It’s not the sort of project that will make a developer rich overnight, but there is a demand and a need for it, I think.”
For now, Foster recommends being patient as people search for rentals. She suggests filling out a general application, even if there are no properties currently available, which keeps applicants at the top of mind of property managers.
“I would say that gives you your best chance,” Foster said. “If it fits what you’re looking for, we will contact you before it goes live to the public. That’s a great way to stand out in a pretty crowded market.”