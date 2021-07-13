BUFFALO — A high profile vehicle traveling southbound on US-14/16 at mile marker 92.1 struck a portion of the I-90 bridge causing damage to the structure Monday afternoon. The damage resulted in the closure of the driving lane of the eastbound lane of I-90 at mile marker 58.65.
Wyoming Highway Trooper Brian Kessler received a call at 3:45 p.m. about a large chunk of concrete in the roadway. Upon further inspection, it was determined the concrete came from the bent cap of the structure. The impact caused severe damage to the girder, a primary support system of the bridge.
The damage to this portion of the bridge does not impact the left passing lane which is deemed safe for travel.
It is unknown who hit the bridge, therefore WYDOT and the Highway Patrol are asking anyone who was in the area between 3 and 4 p.m. on July 12, and may have noticed a high profile vehicle pass under the bridge, to please contact Trooper Kessler at 1-800-442-9090 or 307-777-4321.
Due to the significant damage to the bridge, the right travel lane will be closed to traffic indefinitely.