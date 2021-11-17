SHERIDAN — At the Center for a Vital Community at Sheridan College’s Study Circles Action Forum Monday, community members committed to long-term strategies to improve mental health outcomes in Sheridan, including a mental health awareness campaign, coalition, resource center and local National Alliance on Mental Illness Chapter.
In a surprise addition to the four action items, two local high school students presented their ideas for a youth-focused approach to mental health, an initiative that garnered widespread support from volunteers.
For the past several weeks, a group of Sheridan High School students created their own Study Circle every Wednesday at lunch. During weekly meetings, high-schoolers followed the format of every group, which garnered discussion about their personal experiences with mental health, followed by actionable ideas for the Sheridan County community. SHS seniors and Study Circle members Kaitlyn Andersen and Sarah Gonda, both 17, said they were inspired to engage their peers in a discussion about mental health. CVC Project Coordinator Julie Greer said CVC Director Amy Albrecht rewrote the Study Circles’ two-hour-long discussion questions to fit the circle into SHS’s 36-minute lunch period while school counselor Becky Leno facilitated the discussion.
At the Action Forum, Gonda and Andersen presented their groups’ four main points of action to community members. The high-schoolers emphasized the need for an awareness campaign to remove the stigma surrounding mental health, community events, helping folks without access to mental health resources and creating a community network to check-in on people in crisis.
Gonda and Andersen said this last point of action is particularly important. Isolation due to COVID-19, Andersen added, has made Sheridan particularly solitary. Why not check in on friends and family members’ mental health regularly, as one might check in on physical health?
Gonda and Andersen’s presentation before the action forum was a happy accident, Greer said, the result of a miscommunication. Community members at the Action Forum were so excited by the two teens’ proposals they volunteered to assist Gonda and Andersen form an extra committee, Greer said, likely focused on youth mental health.
Committees resulting from the action forum — including Gonda and Andersen’s presumably youth-led committee — will now be separate entities, not under the control of the CVC, Greer explained. Although CVC plans to assist the youth-focused committee with organizational tasks, Gonda, Andersen and other volunteers will be responsible for coordinating meetings, generating ideas and activating initiatives.
After collecting volunteers’ names and contact information — as well as business cards from local family-oriented organizations — Gonda and Andersen enthusiastically agreed to become chairs for the new committee.
Gonda said she hopes the study circle discussions — and resulting action items — will decrease stigma surrounding mental health and is excited to create spaces in Sheridan to offer mental health services. Andersen saw her Study Circle participation as the first step toward a larger goal of helping others in Sheridan.
“People just don’t talk about it,” Gonda said. The two teens hope to change that, particularly for Sheridan County youth.