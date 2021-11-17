STORY — High winds Monday and Tuesday resulted in fallen trees and branches, downed power lines and a structure fire in Story.
Story Volunteer Fire Department Chief Ken Damon said high winds Tuesday night caused several downed power lines, transformers “on the ground,” branches and trees fallen on buildings and one structure fire.
These conditions, Damon said, resulted in power outages. According to Montana-Dakota Utilities’ outage map, outages are affecting much of the Story area. When power will be restored to the region remains unknown, MDU resources indicated.
Damon said the department was called out for a trash can fire off Highway 193, but the fire, headed southwest, soon expanded to a nearby structure and grasses.
Story Fire Department contacted Goose Valley Fire and Big Horn Volunteer Fire departments, both of which responded to the fire. Goose Valley Fire Chief Allan Trumbull said his department “showed up to a lot of wind” in Story with additional firefighting equipment and 4,000 gallons of water.
After about four hours of firefighting, the three departments ultimately contained the structure fire around 9 a.m. Tuesday morning.
Power outages and hazardous conditions remain in Story. Damon said there is little Story residents can do other than wait for downed trees to be cleared and power lines safely removed. If you witness a tree or branch fall on a structure or power line, Damon said, call 911 immediately.