SHERIDAN — Students of Highland Park Elementary’s preschool program celebrated their 100th day of school Monday. This school year is the first of the program’s implementation at Highland, and preschool program teacher Lori Clark said the 4-year-old students are already excelling socially, emotionally and academically.

“All the families and the staff here at Highland are amazing. It’s a great group of children. They’re learning a lot of skills and just having a great time,” Clark said. “The most important thing is that they gain the social skills to be able to share space and materials and they develop emotionally enough to be successful in kindergarten next year.”

Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022. 

