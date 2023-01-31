SHERIDAN — Students of Highland Park Elementary’s preschool program celebrated their 100th day of school Monday. This school year is the first of the program’s implementation at Highland, and preschool program teacher Lori Clark said the 4-year-old students are already excelling socially, emotionally and academically.
“All the families and the staff here at Highland are amazing. It’s a great group of children. They’re learning a lot of skills and just having a great time,” Clark said. “The most important thing is that they gain the social skills to be able to share space and materials and they develop emotionally enough to be successful in kindergarten next year.”
Clark said the class is driven by the interests of the children, allowing them to learn through play and exploring their creativity.
“Today, they’re counting to 100 by 10s because they initiated that. They decided at day 87 that we were getting close to 100, so I said, ‘Well, maybe we need to celebrate the 100th day,’” Clark said.
Highland Park Principal Molly Swan said the first 100 days have shown great promise for the future of the program.
“It’s been very, very well received. The students at Highland Park, the kindergarten to fifth grade students, love having them in the building. Parents are very, very happy and [the students] are learning a tremendous amount,” Swan said. “It’s as if they’ve always been there. It just flows beautifully.”
Swan said social settings where students come together provides opportunities for them to learn skills they will need as adults.
“They already know how to be kind to one another and they know how to walk in the halls and they know how to use their manners, the things that we appreciate,” Swan said. “They’re just adorable and joyful and they can’t help but smile. They bring joy to everyone who passes that little classroom.”
The implementation of the preschool program has benefited the older students too, Swan said, as students of all grade levels have been able to come together to participate in activities with the preschool class.
“The big kids will go in and read with them or do activities with them, so it’s been a really fun collaborative opportunity for the big kids to teach little ones and the little ones to learn from the big kids as well,” Swan said.
With the success of the first 100 days of school, the Highland Park preschool program has no end in sight.
“Speaking on behalf of Highland Park, I feel very fortunate that we were chosen to be one of the schools to house this program because I think every elementary school would love to have it,” Swan said. “I’m just grateful that Highland Park was selected because it’s been nothing but an incredible experience for me in my second year as an administrator and the support that admin has brought has been fantastic. They’re been very, very reflective on all that they’ve implemented and it’s only going to get better, in my opinion.”
Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022.