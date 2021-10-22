SHERIDAN — Highland Park Elementary School students and staff completed a service project and learned about waterways during an October field trip.
On Oct. 9, Highland Park staff gathered — led by fourth grade teacher Libby Huskerson — to help a longtime employee clean outbuildings as the employee prepared to move into town after living in the country for several decades.
Three days earlier, Highland Park’s fifth-grade class learned about water flow, turbidity, pollution and habitats through a field trip with the Sheridan County Conservation District at South Park in Sheridan.
Andrew Cassiday, Natural Resources Conservation Service district conservationist, taught about water flow, while SCCD District Manager Carrie Rogaczewski taught about turbidity.
Students took water samples from the river to test pH and dissolved oxygen levels.
Other members of the SCCD taught about pollution, showing through Kool-Aid and hot cocoa packets the effect of pollution on water sources and discovering habitats through South Park.