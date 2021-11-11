SHERIDAN — Once a week or so, Ed Saunders visits the Yellowstone National Cemetery near Laurel, Montana, where he photographs veterans’ headstones.
It’s important, he believes, to honor them. Saunders uploads the photos to online genealogical sites for others to find, sharing with the world one final memory of those who were willing to fight and die in service to the United States. When he came across the resting place of a recipient of the Distinguished Service Cross — the U.S. Army's second-highest military decoration for soldiers who display extraordinary heroism in combat with an armed enemy force — he was stunned.
He was further stunned to learn that Private Franklin D. Roton, who died on Jan. 7, 2021, had left behind no family to claim his remains.
“This extraordinary, heroic man was a county burial,” Saunders said. “The county claimed his body. I went outside and just didn’t know whether to cry or find something to kick. There it is: the great sadness that veterans are forgotten.”
Saunders, a ground combat veteran of the Persian Gulf war who served a career in the U.S. Army and retired with the rank of lieutenant colonel decided he would remember Roton.
“In the army, we do not leave any veteran behind, in body, memory or in spirit. If we can’t bring their body home, we will certainly bring their memory home,” Saunders said. “I have also been a genealogist for over 40 years, so immediately I was trying to figure out who Mr. Roton was.”
He reached out to a funeral home in Sheridan, as Roton’s hometown listed in the Army Medical Department of the U.S. Army Center of History and Heritage registry was Sheridan. He had no luck, so reached out to Billings, Montana, funeral homes, places that often handle services at Yellowstone National Cemetery. A funeral home called Michelotti Sawyers Mortuary had handled Roton’s arrangements, but could not find any family even after a diligent search.
“The Yellowstone County Coroner did a search, as did the funeral home, and they could not find anybody,” Saunders said.
Roton was cremated, and on Aug. 25, 2021, was interred with four other unclaimed veterans in an unaccompanied veterans service at the National Cemetery. The unaccompanied service is done about every 90 days.
Veterans by nature are often quiet, Saunders explained. While he never knew Roton, he came to find out that he died alone in Billings at age 87. Neighbors found him dead in his small, dilapidated house in the modest and older area of northeast Billings, Saunders said.
Franklin Delano Roton was born 1933. According to preliminary research, he appears to be the child of James T. and Lucy Roton, whose place of residence was listed as Sheridan in the 1940 U.S. Census. At age 19, he was a combat medic in the U.S. Army, Korean War. In October 1951, near Sat'ae-ri, Korea, he was tending a grievously wounded American soldier when an enemy grenade landed nearby. Roton covered the wounded soldier with his own body. The grenade exploded, seriously wounding Roton, but he had saved the other soldier's life.
“For his courage under fire, the Army awarded Roton the Army's Distinguished Service Cross, second only to the Medal of Honor for heroism under fire in war,” Saunders said.
Roton appears to have been a life-long bachelor and the only birth child of his parents. He lived alone at the time of his death.
“No one knew of his heroism, including me, until his columbarium niche cover showed the Distinguished Service Cross. As of his burial, he remains the highest decorated veteran buried in Yellowstone National Cemetery,” Saunders said.
Floyd Watson Jr., a member of the Advisory Committee on Cemeteries and Memorials for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, said that no veteran should ever die alone.
“But some do,” he said.
“They all should be remembered with respect and dignity, because of what they gave for our country,” he said.
Watson, who lives in Cheyenne, said he and others hope to bring awareness to veterans, and the challenges they face — in both life and in death.
“We hope to make the community, and the public, aware of veterans, because we simply have to be,” Watson said. “We do that through ceremonies on Memorial Day, Veterans Day … but we should be doing it every day. We should be honoring veterans every day.”
Veterans, and especially those who have seen combat, are not going to talk about their experiences to just anyone, he said. It’s often easier to talk amongst other veterans.
“The wounds are so deep, and some of the things they have seen are so horrific,” Watson said. “They just don’t want to talk about it.”
Perhaps this can account for Roton’s passing in near anonymity. But it is important to listen to veterans’ stories — and to record them, Watson said.
“We have people in Wyoming and Nebraska asking people to tell their stories, to help civilians and veterans get to know each other, and what they are going through,” Watson said. “But we need more experienced people, and historians, to help record this information.”
He said the public can start by supporting local veterans organizations within their own communities, where veterans may feel safe and welcome. Perhaps Roton could have benefited from talking to the right person, but those left living will likely never know for sure.
Army medics are angels in the eyes of battlefield wounded, Saunders said. Medics brave unimaginable battlefield conditions to help the wounded, and Roton did just that.
“As of today, he is the highest decorated veteran buried in Yellowstone National Cemetery, and that cemetery has not quite 1,700 people buried in it now,” Saunders said. “He is not going to be forgotten on my watch, and the least we can do for him is let people know who he was.”