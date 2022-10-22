SHERIDAN — A friendly face at the beginning of a school day can make all the difference in the world, and when combined with dependability and humor, all coming from a man in uniform, you have all the makings for an exceptional school resource officer. 

Boot Hill has been the SRO for Tongue River, Big Horn and Arvada-Clearmont high schools for more than eight years, as well as the Drug Abuse Resistance Education (DARE) officer for fifth-grade classes in Sheridan County, following a stint as a patrol deputy for the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office starting in 2003. 

Annelise Hoffmann is an intern at The Sheridan Press through Sheridan High School's internship program. 

