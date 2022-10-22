SHERIDAN — A friendly face at the beginning of a school day can make all the difference in the world, and when combined with dependability and humor, all coming from a man in uniform, you have all the makings for an exceptional school resource officer.
Boot Hill has been the SRO for Tongue River, Big Horn and Arvada-Clearmont high schools for more than eight years, as well as the Drug Abuse Resistance Education (DARE) officer for fifth-grade classes in Sheridan County, following a stint as a patrol deputy for the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office starting in 2003.
His career in law enforcement was inspired by a childhood friend’s uncle, someone who was always there to look out for him throughout his adolescence. Starting in Lusk in 1998 with the Wyoming Department of Corrections, Hill quickly switched gears and made his decision to move; Sheridan instantly feeling like home.
Winner of the 2021-2022 Wyoming School Resource Officer of the Year Award, Hill has earned an irreplaceable spot in the hearts of the people of the Tongue River Valley and eastern Sheridan County.
“It reinforced that I had made a difference, that I had given back to the community,” Hill said. Hill remarked he never would have anticipated receiving the award himself, as he knows many of the amazing SROs across the state personally.
“To be named SRO of the year was just icing on the cake,” he said. “It was affirmation that my efforts were appreciated, and a great way to close that chapter of my career.”
Pete Kilbride, superintendent of Sheridan County School District 1, shared his idea of a successful SRO.
“They must care for the welfare of our students and staff above all else,” he said. “They are there to offer protection and security, as well as to educate.”
Kilbride said Hill valued the education of students and parents, working to be “preventative rather than reactive.”
To Hill, the position of SRO is incredibly important, as it allows law enforcement to be seen through a positive lens, as strong relationships with students are built day after day.
“Kids are kids and they make mistakes,” he said. “But you’ve got to be honest with them. I’ve always tried to end every contact on a friendly, positive note.”
Sheridan County Sheriff Allen Thompson emphasized Hill is a walking example of the Sheridan County Sheriff Department’s core values: leadership, integrity, respect, honesty, service, trust and teamwork.
“He provides services our residents expect, doing it in a real down to earth way,” Thompson said. “He comes across as more of a friend or neighbor than a person in a position of authority.”
Throughout his time as SRO, Hill said he always worked to gain the trust of the students, creating an environment where students felt like they could come talk to him.
It wasn’t all pleasant, Hill said, but spending time with elementary-schoolers was always a good way to cheer him up.
“Third-graders love to have lunch with a police officer,” he said.
The bonds built carry over for years to come, Hill explained, which establishes trust and confidence in law enforcement and helps students as they deal with the ups and downs of adolescence. Hill enjoyed teaching enrichment classes at Tongue River, such as self-defense, and even a cooking class, and he emphasized how rewarding it can be when students open up and come to him for guidance. He also attended events both on- and off-duty, taking an interest in what was going on with the students, Kilbride said.
Getting to know each student individually was a daily challenge welcomed by Hill, he said, as he figured out how best to interact with them and become someone they felt comfortable confiding in.
“Hill was first and foremost approachable for all entities. He had an easy manner and was comfortable visiting with kids and adults,” Kilbride said.
Now, Hill is employed with the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office as an investigator, a different pace from both his previous positions as patrol officer and SRO. This new position allows him to continue to build relationships with members of the community, while also investigating serious crimes and helping in severe situations. To Hill, SCSO is home, and he is thankful to continuously contribute to the communities of Sheridan County.
Thompson said Hill’s institutional knowledge and extensive time spent with Sheridan County law enforcement is crucial to his new role as investigator, and he possesses a “gift that gives him the ability to relate to both sides in a specific issue and allow both sides to be heard.” Through Hill, law enforcement is represented in a positive way, because he is able to understand the needs of the people he serves, Thompson said.
Hill also has a sense of humor around the office.
“He can deliver a one-liner at the most perfect time to lighten the mood and get everyone's spirits back up,” Thompson said. “He’s real straightforward and pulls no punches. He’ll tell you exactly what he thinks.”
As SCSD1 moves on without Hill, Kilbride is optimistic for the future.
“I know Boot will still be around, even though he isn't an SRO anymore,” he said.
Due to support from the Scott Foundation and the Kibbee Foundation, the district is able to bring in SROs Kody Lamb and Brandon Masters in Big Horn and Tongue River schools, respectively.
“They bring their knowledge, experience and most of all their love of students to the position,” Kilbride said.
“SRO was the best part of my career, and I hope that somewhere down the line I mentored some kids and guided them to a successful life, or had something to do with that," Hill said. "I know that the kids and their families have had a big impact on me over the years.”