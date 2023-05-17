SHERIDAN — Sheridan County will conduct an interior renovation assessment for the historic jail.
The historic jail is located on the second floor of the Sheridan County Justice Office, on the corner of West Whitney and South Brooks streets.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Rain showers this evening with clearing overnight. Areas of smoke and haze are possible, reducing visibility at times. Low near 45F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Rain showers this evening with clearing overnight. Areas of smoke and haze are possible, reducing visibility at times. Low near 45F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Sun and a few passing clouds. Areas of smoke and haze are possible, reducing visibility at times. High around 70F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
SHERIDAN — Sheridan County will conduct an interior renovation assessment for the historic jail.
The historic jail is located on the second floor of the Sheridan County Justice Office, on the corner of West Whitney and South Brooks streets.
Sheridan County Administrative Director Cameron Duff said the assessment plan is meant to determine what aspects of the jail can be restored from a historical perspective, outline potential renovation options and costs associated.
“So, this isn’t at the point where we’re doing the project and completing it, this is just to find the assessment of how much it will cost,” Duff said.
According to the agreement document, the assessment will include woodwork, wood flooring and historic elements inside the jail to improve the functionality of government offices located in the building. The assessment will cost up to $20,000.
The jail was built in 1913 and, according to the National Register of Historic Places Inventory nomination form, its construction represented an investment in the community and an affirmation the county would remain a continuing, positive force in the state.
Sheridan County Board of County Commissioners voted unanimously to approve the agreement with Casper-based MOA Architecture for the assessment. Commissioner Tom Ringley was absent.
Sheridan County Public Health Response Coordinator Edward Hinzman’s contract was up for renewal during the county commission meeting Tuesday. Hinzman has been in the position since July and he assists with all hazards preparation, response and education.
Duff said the county receives a $96,000 grant from Wyoming Department of Health each year to pay for Hinzman’s position. The grant requires a 10% match from the county, which is $9,600.
“This is nice, that we have these funds available and Edward does a great job. So, we’re lucky to have him,” Chair Christi Haswell said.
County commission voted unanimously to approve Hinzman’s contract renewal, the term runs from July 1, 2023, to June 30, 2024.
In other business:
• Haswell said the county awarded three $1,000 scholarships to high school graduates in Sheridan County. The three students awarded were: Lauren Smith of Big Horn High School, Riley Bunting of Sheridan High School and Alexa Rambur of BHHS.
• Soldier Creek Road is slated for improvements. County Engineer Ken Muller recommended county commissioners accept a bid of $325,892.25 from Sheridan-based Northern Underground for the improvement project. County commission voted to accept the bid unanimously.
Reporter
Joseph Beaudet started as the government reporter for The Sheridan Press in February 2023.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.