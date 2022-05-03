SHERIDAN — A local hotel management group purchased The Historic Sheridan Inn last week. Although this sale marks the third time the inn has changed ownership in the past decade, the transition has progressed smoothly and few major changes are planned, new Sheridan Inn General Manager Karen Schumacher said.
First listed for sale earlier this spring, the inn’s listing included an asking price of $4.25 million, which includes ownership of the inn’s associated nonprofit and all furnishings.
The property’s broker, Nadine George of Forever Western Properties, declined to comment on the state of the sale for confidentiality reasons but confirmed the sale was completed in about six weeks.
According to Sheridan County’s GIS map, the Sheridan Inn is now owned by Wild West Hotel LLC. Incorporation records from the Wyoming Secretary of State’s office indicate the LLC was formed in March and maintains physical and registered agent addresses in Sheridan.
Schumacher explained the people behind Wild West Hotel LLC — a local hotel management group — also own the Best Western Sheridan Center on North Main Street, as Best Western officials announced on Facebook last week. The two organizations will also share personnel — including Schumacher as general manager.
However, even though the Sheridan Inn and local Best Western now share an owner, Schumacher said the Sheridan Inn will not assume any Best Western branding, such as signs or flags. The inn will continue to be marketed as an independent boutique hotel, the new owners announced in a press release.
Similarly, many of the inn’s signature architectural features — including the Buffalo Bill Bar, check-in desk and mailboxes, stone fireplace and projecting windows — cannot be changed by the new owners due to a historic preservation easement.
“The Sheridan Inn is the Sheridan Inn, and it stays a historic property,” Schumacher said.
Schumacher said the new owners have few major changes planned. The Sheridan Inn’s staff and vendors will remain the same, and former owners Bob and Dana Townsend as well as interim general manager Matt White are working with new management to ensure a smooth transition, Schumacher said.
The primary change the new owners plan to make is refreshing the Sheridan Inn’s connections with local businesses and incorporating regional products into the inn’s operations. For example, Schumacher said the inn is now offering breakfast at Welcome Market Hall Tuesday through Sunday as well as breakfast burritos from the kitchen of the train-station-turned-restaurant on Mondays, when Welcome Market Hall is closed.
“We look forward to working with local businesses and focusing on community-centered events and happenings in our vibrant downtown area,” Schumacher said.
All existing reservations and events scheduled at the Sheridan Inn prior to the change in ownership will also be honored, Schumacher said.
“We’re just going to keep doing business as normal. Maybe more of it,” Schumacher said.