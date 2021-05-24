SHERIDAN — To celebrate National Historic Preservation month and promote historic preservation and local businesses within communities, the Sheridan County Historic Preservation Commission is hosting a four-part, "Where in Sheridan County?" contest throughout the month of May.
Last week's historic place was Connor Battlefield.
On the morning of August 29th, 1865, people in the Northern Arapaho camp of Black Bear and Medicine Man were going about their day. Many men were away from the camp hunting. Unknown to the villagers, famed mountain man Jim Bridger, scouting for Gen. Patrick Connor, had spotted the smoke of the village from the Sheridan area on Aug. 28th. He informed Gen. Conner, who ordered scouts to find the camp.
The scouts notified Gen. Connor that they had found the village, and the column moved forward. Crossing the Tongue River a short distance east of the village, located along Wolf Creek just south of Ranchester, the troops attacked from the east at 8 a.m. Artillery opened the assault, followed by cavalry, which swept through the camp and destroyed the village, then departed and eventually released the captives they had taken. The Northern Arapaho had previously not been hostile to the United States, but that changed this day.
Shortly thereafter, the Northern Arapaho attacked and besieged the Sawyers surveying and road building party on the Bozeman trail north of their village, thinking it was part of Connor’s forces. After thirteen days, the party was relieved. A road sign describes the fights, and a Bozeman Trail marker is nearby.
The Connor Battlefield was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1971. Today you can visit the Connor Battlefield State Historic Site near Ranchester and camp or picnic at the site which is owned and operated by Wyoming State Parks.
