SHERIDAN — To celebrate National Historic Preservation month and promote historic preservation and local businesses within communities, the Sheridan County Historic Preservation Commission is hosting a four-part, "Where in Sheridan County?" contest throughout the month of May.
Last week's historic place was The Dayton Mercantile.
The Dayton Mercantile started as a small country store in the 1880s and grew to be one of the biggest enterprises in the town and region. It even served as the first post office, which was operated by the town’s founder.
In the 1880s, dances were held upstairs on a maple floor. Frank Tschirgi recalled that dancers of all ages would arrive from 30 miles around to participate and would dance until just before sunrise. After spending the night dancing waltzes, polkas, and schottisches, those who traveled from afar would find rest with local neighbors before traveling home.
One owner was well known for hosting an annual St. Patrick’s Day masquerade party and dance with music performed by the Achenbach family. He also loved music and would have operas played in the building when the weather permitted.
Homer Alley recalled how cornmeal would be scattered on the floor for better dancing while big bands filled the upstairs with booming music.
Over the years, locals could stop in for a pint, a hamburger, a soda, a latte, a hair-do, or a game of pool. At 139 years, these walls have heard just about everything.
The Dayton Mercantile was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2016. Today, the Dayton Mercantile is open for business where you can find sweet treats, gifts, antiques and collectibles.
The Sheridan County Historic Preservation Commission is a certified local government whose mission is to enhance and protect Sheridan County’s cultural heritage and preserve the natural environments by partnering with citizens, agencies and organizations to identify, evaluate, protect, educate and encourage stewardship of the county’s cultural resources, while adhering to local, state and federal regulations and policies.
Each week, The Sheridan Press will publish a photo of a property in Sheridan County. Submit an answer to the question "Where in Sheridan County?" for a chance to win $25 in Chamber Bucks or a book featuring the location in the photograph.
Email historicsheridancounty@gmail.com or comment on The Sheridan Press Facebook post with the name of the historic building pictured. Respondents with the correct answer will be entered to win. You'll receive a bonus entry for the drawing if you share a story related to the structure. Winners will be revealed June 1.
Check back next week for a short history on the location featured in this week's photograph and for the next installment of "Where in Sheridan County?"