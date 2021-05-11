SHERIDAN — To celebrate National Historic Preservation month and promote historic preservation and local businesses within communities, the Sheridan County Historic Preservation Commission is hosting a four-part, "Where in Sheridan County?" contest throughout the month of May.
Last week's historic place was The Clearmont Jail.
Proposals for the construction of this building were first presented in April 1922. Completed on May 22, 1922, at a cost of $827, this structure was ready for residents by June 1 of that year. It housed two cells, two bunks and a full length corridor. It was not furnished with a stove until 1924.
By late June 1922, The Sheridan Enterprise newspaper noted how the local community in which the building served had been vacant since its construction on May 1, 1922. “Not one of the…citizens…has displayed the slightest desire to test out the new jail,” the Enterprise said.
One of the first lodgers was Charles Shroekin, a young employee of the railroad. The young man had imbibed a bit too much moonshine and was taken off the train and placed in a cell to sober up. He was later released and sent on his way, following the suggestion from Judge Snively from his previous arrest the week before to leave town.
During the 1950s, many gang laborers for the railroad stayed there after a night of drinking and tearing up the town. The last known use of the jail was in 1961, when two teens were arrested for public intoxication. The jail, which was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1984, can be viewed from Water Street in the town of Clearmont.
The Sheridan County Historic Preservation Commission is a certified local government whose mission is to enhance and protect Sheridan County’s cultural heritage and preserve the natural environments by partnering with citizens, agencies and organizations to identify, evaluate, protect, educate and encourage stewardship of the county’s cultural resources, while adhering to local, state and federal regulations and policies.
Each week, The Sheridan Press will publish a photo of a property in Sheridan County. Submit an answer to the question "Where in Sheridan County?" for a chance to win $25 in Chamber Bucks or a book featuring the location in the photograph.
Email historicsheridancounty@gmail.com or comment on The Sheridan Press Facebook post with the name of the historic building pictured. Respondents with the correct answer will be entered to win. You'll receive a bonus entry for the drawing if you share a story related to the structure. Winners will be revealed June 1.
Check back next week for a short history on the location featured in this week's photograph and for the next installment of "Where in Sheridan County?"