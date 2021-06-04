SHERIDAN — To celebrate National Historic Preservation month and promote historic preservation and local businesses within communities, the Sheridan County Historic Preservation Commission is hosting a four-part, "Where in Sheridan County?" contest throughout the month of May.
Last week's historic place was the Sheridan Railroad District.
The heart of the district is the intersection of Fifth and Broadway streets. At this intersection sits the original, wooden depot, completed in 1892 just before the tracks arrived; the Sheridan Inn, which was known as the finest inn west of the Mississippi and train engine number 5631.
Heading south on Broadway is the brick depot, built in 1912. Along Broadway street major local businesses like Diefenderfer and Dinwiddie Company and Church Brothers Groceries owned storage warehouses. Built next to the railroad tracks and just down the street from the freight depot, these warehouses were conveniently located for receiving goods and sundries as soon as they arrived by rail. Similarly, manufacturers like the J.W. Denio Milling Company and the Sheridan Creamery Company were conveniently located along Broadway for shipping out goods to other parts of the states.
At the turn of the century, the railroad district was Sheridan’s connection to the rest of the country. The line and the company that built the railroad and first depot in Sheridan was known as the Burlington and Missouri Railroad Company.
In Sheridan, the railroad brought economic growth, while it no longer is a transportation hub for the city, the railroad is still in operation by the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway.
Many of the original buildings still stand and house several businesses, from restaurants to offices. The district also features a well-preserved 19th to early 20th century working class residential neighborhood.
The Sheridan Railroad District was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2004 and the Sheridan Inn was listed as a National Historic Landmark in 1964.
Sheridan County Historic Preservation Commission members said the contest included much participation, while some participants even provided details or stories about the historic places highlighted. The winners for each week were as follows:
Week 1 winner of $25 in Chamber Bucks: Diana McCoy
Week 1 winner of a set of books highlighting the Clearmont area history donated by the Clearmont Historical Group: Rose Hill
Week 1 winner of Ulm, Leiter, Ucross, Clearmont: A Century of History donated by the Clearmont Historical Group: Jenna L. Gorzalka
Week 2 winner of a $25 dollar gift card to the Dayton Mercantile: Angela Norton
Week 2 winner of a $25 dollar gift card to the Dayton Mercantile: Angela Mullinax
Week 3 winner of a $25 gift card to Innominate Coffeehouse and Bakery: Stacy Rozman
Week 4 winner of a $30 gift card to Welcome Market Hall: Ken Neumiller
Winners have been contacted via their method of entry. Email the Sheridan County Historic Preservation Commission for questions or to find out where to pick up your prize at bocc@sheridancounty.com.
For additional information about historic preservation or the National Register of Historic Places email the Sheridan County Historic Preservation Commission or visit the Wyoming State Historic Preservation Office’s website at wyoshpo.gov.