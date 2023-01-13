SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Historic Preservation Commission doled out responsibilities of members moving forward, discussing committees from which to operate.
While not solidified yet, the commission discussed numerous committees to better connect with the community, aid community partners in applying for grants and furthering projects and organizing efforts internally and externally.
A communications committee, consisting of nearly each member of the commission, anticipates attending or reviewing town and city council meetings to consider any projects that might fit under the scope of historic preservation in Sheridan County.
A project and grants committee would organize current and proposed community projects and delineate needs to the commission, including how commissioners can aid community partners with grant applications and, if applicable, what projects the commission would need to take on as one of their own due to particular rules of certain grants.
A letters of support committee would write and review letters of support for historic preservation projects throughout the community.
An events committee would coordinate participating in events like 3rd Thursday and TrailFest, as examples, and also consider educational trainings and other avenues where the commission could make an impact or further education or knowledge related to historic preservation.
Finally, a National Register of Historic Places review committee would review all proposals from community partners to establish a location to be placed on the national register and aid anyone through the process of seeking the designation.
While several other ideas were raised for potential committees, commissioners agreed the small group may not have capacity to do it all.
“We don’t have a huge number of people,” Kathleen Fay said, noting the growing number of committees being proposed.
Commissioners noted Wednesday the increase in popularity of entities wishing to historically preserve places, either public entities or private projects, and grant writing proved one of the most difficult aspects, therefore the project and grant committee would be useful to vet projects and bring a summary of each project to the commission for review.
“In the past we haven’t had enough competition,” Chair Kristin Campbell said. “Now it seems like there are so many different (options), we are going to have to come up with some criteria or benchmark.”
“Like, what aspects of history are we trying to preserve?” Sheridan County Commissioner Lonnie Wright said.
“Or even what’s the public benefit?” Campbell added. “A lot of these are private.”
For anyone looking to historically preserve a site, publicly or privately, contact the Sheridan County Commission at bocc@sheridancounty.com.
Ashleigh Snoozy joined The Sheridan Press in October 2016 as a reporter before moving into the managing editor position in November 2018. She is a native of Colorado and graduated from Biola University in Los Angeles.