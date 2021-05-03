SHERIDAN — To celebrate National Historic Preservation month and promote historic preservation and local businesses within communities, the Sheridan County Historic Preservation Commission is hosting a four-part, "Where in Sheridan County?" contest throughout the month of May.
The Sheridan County Historic Preservation Commission is a certified local government whose mission is to enhance and protect Sheridan County’s cultural heritage and preserve the natural environments by partnering with citizens, agencies and organizations to identify, evaluate, protect, educate and encourage stewardship of the county’s cultural resources, while adhering to local, state and federal regulations and policies.
Sheridan County is rich in human history, from the Paleoindian Period to the historic. The county features nearly 2,000 archaeological or historical sites, 26 of which are listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
The National Register of Historic Places is the nation’s official list of cultural resources that are worthy of preservation. Properties listed on the register bring awareness of the cultural value of these historically significant places. In addition, rehabilitation of listed properties may qualify for tax credits. Each of the properties featured in this event are listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Each Monday, The Sheridan Press will publish a photo of a property in Sheridan County. Submit an answer to the question "Where in Sheridan County?" for a chance to win $25 in Chamber Bucks or a book featuring the location in the photograph.
Email historicsheridancounty@gmail.com or comment on The Sheridan Press Facebook post with the name of the historic building pictured. Respondents with the correct answer will be entered to win. You'll receive a bonus entry for the drawing if you share a story related to the structure. Winners will be revealed June 1.
Check back next week for a short history on the location featured in this week's photograph and for the next installment of "Where in Sheridan County?"