SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Historic Preservation Commission will conduct a special meeting Aug. 11 at noon in Clearmont, at the Clearmont Community Center and Library.
The commission will gather input from community members on historic preservation and promote the development of the Sheridan County Historic Preservation Plan.
Community members are encouraged to participate in person or by calling in. To participate via Zoom call +1-669-900 6833 and enter meeting ID: 962 1441 7749.
All Sheridan County residents can participate anytime by filling out a survey located online at cushingterrell.com/historicsheridan.