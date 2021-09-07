SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Historic Preservation Commission will conduct a special meeting Wednesday at noon at the Big Horn Women’s Club, located at 314 S. Second St.
The commission will gather input from community members on historic preservation and promote the development of the Sheridan County Historic Preservation Plan.
Community members are encouraged to participate in person or by calling in. To participate via Zoom call +1-669-900 6833 and enter meeting ID: 921 6322 6617.
All Sheridan County residents can participate anytime by filling out a survey located online at cushingterrell.com/historicsheridan.