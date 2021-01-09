SHERIDAN — A year and a half after being resurrected by the Sheridan County Commission, the Sheridan County Historic Preservation Commission is moving forward with its first big project.
Preservation Commission Treasurer Christine Varah appeared before the county commission Tuesday to announce the commission would, in February, begin work on the county’s first historic preservation plan.
The preservation plan will “promote the educational, cultural and economic benefits of historic preservation through the preservation, adaptive reuse and interpretation of local buildings, sites, structures, areas and archaeological sites throughout the county,” according to board chair Kristin Campbell.
The plan, once completed, will serve as a guide for the preservation commission and local government, and it will help them make informed decisions in regards to protecting the county’s history and culture, Campbell said. The hope is to provide a road map for how to bolster the county’s economy while maintaining and protecting its history, culture and character.
“It will be a guideline for our commission as we move forward, and hopefully other agencies and decision makers can look at the plan when making decisions,” Campbell said. “It’s a really exciting project, and I hope people will buy into it and be invested in it.”
It’s an ideal project for the historic preservation commission, which was formed in 1993 and relaunched in 2019 after several years of inactivity, according to Campbell. The council’s mission is “to enhance and protect Sheridan County’s cultural heritage and preserve the natural environments by partnering with citizens, agencies and organizations to identify, evaluate, protect, educate and encourage stewardship of the county’s cultural resources,” Campbell said.
When people think of historic preservation, they often think of protecting historic buildings, Campbell said. While that will be addressed in the county’s plan, the preservation commission realizes the county’s cultural heritage extends far beyond historic downtown Sheridan.
“A lot of people think historic preservation is just old buildings, but we want to look at all of our cultural heritage including the intangible cultural heritage,” Campbell said. “The rodeo is part of our cultural heritage. Open spaces are a part of our cultural heritage. Part of historic preservation is finding ways to maintain all of the things that are important to our identity as a community.”
Preserving the county’s history and culture will benefit more than just the Sheridan community, Campbell said.
“One of the biggest things we’ve noticed in recent years is that tourists are going places where the culture and history have been preserved,” Campbell said. “They like the authenticity. They want to spend their time and money there. So I think preserving our history also makes us more attractive to visitors.”
According to Varah, work on the plan will start in February with a request for proposals from consultants who can aid the preservation commission. The commission hopes to have a consultant hired by May.
The historic preservation commission hopes community members will be actively involved in the planning process this summer, Varah said. The preservation commission plans to hold at least four public meetings — in Sheridan, Dayton, Ranchester and Clearmont — throughout the summer to get a better idea of what is important to residents of the county.
The goal is to have a finished plan to the county commission by February 2022, Varah said.
Sheridan County has been designated a certified local government through the Wyoming State Historical Preservation Office and that designation carries a number of requirements, including developing a historic preservation plan. Being designated as a certified local government gives the county access to federal dollars for preservation projects, Varah said.
“There is a lot of funding needed for preservation projects, whether those projects involve identification or registry or treatment,” Varah said. “Being a Certified Local Government allows us to apply for that funding.”
While the new plan allows for more preservation funding in the county, Varah also hopes it will serve as a preservation guide for generations to come.
“I am excited about the legacy this will leave,” Varah said. “It will let the commissioners know what the community’s ideals are and what the priorities are. That is really important when we’re talking about historic preservation.”
The historic preservation office has been awarded $10,218 from the Wyoming Historic Preservation Office for the project, Varah said. The county will provide $7,212 in matching funds.