SHERIDAN — A small and relatively unknown group will help bring the past back to life next week by marking the graves of two descendants of individuals who fought or served during the War of 1812.
According to Tammy Mansfield of Sheridan, the A.S. MacKenzie Chapter of the United States Daughters of 1812 was formed in 2017 and has just 18 members.
“We’re relatively new,” Mansfield said. “They haven’t had a chapter here before.”
While the group would like to be larger, that might be difficult. Membership is limited to women 18 and older who are lineal descendants of an ancestor who, during the period of 1784-1815 rendered civil, military or naval service to our country, rendered material aid to the U.S. Army or Navy, or who participated in the Lewis and Clark Expedition.
There’s also a junior membership for girls and boys from birth through age 21.
Mansfield, the past president of the A.S. MacKenzie Chapter, traced her ancestry back to William Laskey, a civil servant in New Hampshire during the War of 1812. While the current president of the local chapter, Allison Huneycutt-Cole, with Mansfield’s help, found out she was related to Isaac Carr, a member of a militia unit from Georgia at the time.
It won’t be their ancestry, however, that will be on display this upcoming Tuesday at the Sheridan Municipal Cemetery. The ceremony at 1 p.m. will celebrate the lives of Lovina Malissa (Lafferty) Cover and her daughter Lillie (Cover) Boyd, two early residents of Sheridan in the early 1900s and granddaughters of soldiers who served in the War of 1812.
“They, through the experiences of their grandfathers, Private Joseph Cover and Capt. Joseph Johnson, personally knew the deprivations of the War of 1812,” Honeycutt-Cole said.
The ceremony will include a presentation by Inga McCoy, who will talk about her family’s ancestry and links to Cover and Boyd, with the two graves then being honored with special markers.
“It is huge,” said Honeycutt-Cole. “It truly is.”
The reason for that is the ceremony marks the first time a chapter of the United States Daughters of 1812 has honored a grave in Wyoming.
“This is the first in the state, for sure,” Mansfield added. “To find someone to be marked this far west is quite a find. From the Civil War, OK, because so many moved west after the war, but not for the War of 1812.”
Mansfield said everyone is invited to the June 29 ceremony, with the possibility the group might even discover more descendants of the Cover family.
“Let us know,” she said. “There’s a very real possibility there are people running around here who are related and don’t even know it.”
Additional details on the A.S. MacKenzie Chapter may be found online at wy1812.com.