Today

Partly cloudy this morning followed by periods of snow showers this afternoon. High 37F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 13F. Winds light and variable.

Tomorrow

A mainly sunny sky. High around 40F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.