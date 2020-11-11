SHERIDAN — The Museum at the Bighorns will host its November History After Dark evening program, Empire of the Rising Sun, Nov. 12 at 5:30 p.m.
Empire of the Rising Sun will be presented by museum Executive Director Mikayla Larrow.
Discover part of Japan’s history leading up to the United States engagement in World War II.
Museum staff invite everyone to come discover part of WWII’s history and learn about part of the history that catapulted the United States into the second world war.
This event is free to museum members and $5 per non-member.
Due to the nature of the event, it will be required masks be worn over nose and mouth the entire time of the presentation. Seating will be limited.
Those concerned about groups are encouraged to determine their own comfort level.
For further information, call the Museum at the Bighorns at 307-675-1150.