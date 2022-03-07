SHERIDAN — The Museum at the Bighorns’ first History After Dark lecture of 2022 will be March 10 at 6 p.m.
Jean Harm and Henry Dickinson will present the history of the Girl Scouts in Sheridan County. The Girl Scouts started in Savannah, Georgia, in 1912, and the organization spread across the country and the globe.
Harm has been involved with Girl Scouts since she was a small girl and is still active with the Girl Scouts in Sheridan County.
This event is free for museum members and $5 for non-members.
For more information, see museumatthebighorns.org.