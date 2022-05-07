SHERIDAN — The Museum at the Bighorns’ third History After Dark lecture of 2022 will take place May 12 at 6 p.m.
Sylvia Bruner, executive director of Buffalo’s Jim Gatchell Memorial Museum will present “The Flyboys of Bomber Mountain.”
In 1943, there were 539 B-17 accidents resulting in 789 fatalities and 182 wrecked airplanes. Bruner’s talk will address one of these incidents, which occurred on the dark night on June 28, 1943, when a B-17 Flying Fortress crashed high in the Bighorn Mountains, killing all 10 young crewmen on board. This accident brought World War II home to the Buffalo and Sheridan area. Although none of the crew were from the area, they were Americans and they were soldiers.
This event is free for museum members and $5 for non-members. Seating is limited. Those planning to attend can learn more about this event on the museum’s website, museumatthebighorns.org.
The Museum at the Bighorns is located at 850 Sibley Circle.