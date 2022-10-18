SHERIDAN — The 2022 History After Dark lecture series returns Oct. 20 at 6 p.m.
Cynde Georgen will present "Whiskey Shots and Gunshot Chasers: Thirty Years of Throwin' 'Em Back and Shootin' 'Em Down in Sheridan County Saloons, 1885-1915."
