SHERIDAN — Two students were recently recognized for their artwork in the American Legion Auxiliary Poppy Poster Contest.
Holy Name Catholic School student Clare Broadbent earned first place, and Helen Morris earned second place in the district that houses Sheridan.
In April, Melba Bennett from the American Legion Auxiliary contacted Holy Name Catholic School about participating in the annual Poppy Contest.
The American Legion Auxiliary is made up of the male and female spouses, grandmothers, mothers, sisters and direct and adopted female descendants of members of The American Legion.
The ALA promotes patriotic youth programs, most notably the American Legion Auxiliary Girls State and Girls Nation programs, held regionally and nationally, along with education programs, contests and scholarships in local school systems.
One of these programs is the National Poppy Poster Contest.
Students in grades three to 12 showcase their artistic talents on an 11-by-14-inch poster board using the poppy. One student in each category per division is selected as a winner.
Bennett joined Holy Name Catholic School for morning prayer recently and presented the girls with their winnings, $10 and $7 respectively.
Bennett said while the winnings are not huge, it is an acknowledgment of the time and effort put into the designs.
The winning poster will go on to compete at the state level and maybe the national level from there.