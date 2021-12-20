SHERIDAN — Douglas Hockett pleaded no contest to a voyeurism and clandestine viewing citation last month before Sheridan County Circuit Court Judge Shelley Cundiff.
On Sept. 16, 2021, the citation stated, Hockett allegedly peered into a private location without the consent of the person being viewed.
According to the Sheridan Police Department report on Hockett’s case, the incident took place at a local gym. Inside the gym’s tanning facilities, a man, later identified by the victim as Hockett, pulled himself onto the 8-foot-tall partition separating the tanning room from other rooms in the gym. The vantage point offered Hockett a clear view of the woman as she undressed and prepared to tan.
As she grabbed the lid of the tanning bed and pulled it over her, the woman made eye contact with Hockett, the police report states. Hockett ducked behind the wall. The woman screamed.
After investigation, SPD officers cited Hockett with a misdemeanor voyeurism and clandestine viewing charge.
Voyeurism is among a select group of crimes that can be charged as either a felony or a misdemeanor. The misdemeanor version of voyeurism, which is punishable by up to 6 months in jail, a $750 fine or both, occurs when an individual surreptitiously peers at an individual in an area where they have a reasonable expectation of privacy. The felony version, meanwhile, is punishable by up to 2 years in prison, a fine of $5,000 or both, and requires the perpetrator use a device to record the voyeurism.
According to the police report, Hockett did not record the incident.
SPD officers cited, rather than arrested, Hockett because the crime was a misdemeanor.
According to SPD Capt. Tom Ringley, officers would only arrest a subject suspected of a misdemeanor if the crime occurs in the officer’s presence, the officer has reason to believe the suspect will not appear in court or the officer has reason to believe the suspect will cause harm to people or property. Officers must be confident that none of these outcomes were likely, Ringley said, if they cite and release a suspect.
Although he admitted to peering over the wall into the tanning room, Hockett told SPD officers he did not know why he spied on the woman, it was the only time he’d ever done such a thing, and he felt sorry for his actions.
“It should be noted,” the police report states, “that Hockett appeared genuinely apologetic for his action and stated that the guilt of his actions had been eating at him.”
In mid-November, Hockett appeared in circuit court on the charge. After Hockett pleaded no contest, Cundiff found him guilty of the misdemeanor.
Cundiff sentenced Hockett to a 90-day jail sentence, suspended for 6 months unsupervised probation, and ordered the defendant to pay $1,170 in fines and fees. These fees include $350 in fees to the Victim’s Compensation Fund, a pool intended to assist crime victims with recovery from the lasting impact of victimization.