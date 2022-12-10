SHERIDAN — Academics for All is pleased to feature Annelise “Annie” Hoffmann as this week’s Summit Award winner. A balance of school, sports, extra-curricular activities, work and family illustrate the steady nature of this high achieving senior.
“If I’m going to be successful in the future, I have to be successful now,” Hoffmann said.
Hoffmann attained a 4.0 GPA throughout her high school years. Coursework this semester includes English 1010, AP environmental science, AP Spanish, AP stats and an internship at The Sheridan Press.
As an intern, Hoffmann began by writing short single paragraphs for The Sheridan Press. She has now moved on to writing articles that include her byline as the author. She has also collaborated with another intern who takes the photos, while Hoffmann conducts the interviews and writes the text.
Participating in soccer and basketball has been an avenue for Hoffmann to contribute to the work and energy gained from a team. She also uses that team concept as she serves as sixth grade girls basketball coach this season through the Sheridan Recreation District. Hoffmann particularly focuses on mentoring these young players as she forms relationships to support their growth not only as players, but as young ladies.
“I was Annie’s basketball coach for the past three seasons,” Kyle Warnke, SHS girls assistant basketball coach said. “Annie was always a player that I could count on to work hard. She pushed herself and her teammates to be better every time we stepped on the court, practice or games. Annie has a unique ability to handle a very demanding schedule and make it look pretty easy. When we were playing at Cheyenne Central last year, Annie broke her foot, which ended her season. The following weeks at practice, she helped the coaches run the clock during practice. Each time the team was doing a conditioning drill, Annie got on the stationary bike and conditioned along with her teammates. Looking for a way to be helpful at games, she learned how to do the book for the coaches.”
Involvement in extra-curricular activities provide opportunities for assistance to others, which is important to Hoffmann. She is a member of National Honor Society, participated in We the People and currently serves as vice president of Student Council.
In addition, Hoffmann is in her second year as a Big Sister to her “little” through the Big Brothers Big Sisters program.
Hoffmann cites her parents, Sam and Robin Hoffmann, as her role models.
She acknowledges their love and support and the constant availability in her life and that of her three sisters. A strong bond among the sisters leads to Hoffmann calling them her three best friends.
High accolades were expressed for Hoffmann by Sheridan Junior High School Gifted and Talented teacher Debra Hill.
“The impeccable work Annie produced time and again is a testament to not only her beautiful mind and boundless talents, but also to her dogged work ethic. Her ability to so astutely and critically analyze and question the world around her is what absolutely floored me as a teacher. She is one of those rare students that reaffirm why teaching is such a rewarding occupation.”
As a parallel, Hoffmann reflected on Hill as her outstanding educator nominee.
“(Hill) is an amazing and engaging teacher who works hard for the success of each student, but much more than that, she cares deeply for them and forms a relationship,” Hoffmann said. “Mrs. Hill is behind her students 100% in life outside of school, and her friendship to me beyond the classroom means the world to me.”
Future plans focus on Hoffmann’s interest in history, government and politics.
Although college plans are not decided upon, her work in Spanish may also play a role. With multiple years of Spanish under her belt, Hoffmann realizes the value of dual language and is interested in applying that skill in the future.
Academics for All congratulates Annelise Hoffmann of recognition as a Summit Award winner and wishes her well in the future.