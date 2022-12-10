12-10-22 PEOPLE academics for all Annelise Hoffmanweb.jpg

Sheridan High School senior Annelise Hoffmann hopes to apply her interests in history, government and politics, as well as her skills in speaking Spanish in her future endeavors. 

 Courtesy photo |

SHERIDAN — Academics for All is pleased to feature Annelise “Annie” Hoffmann as this week’s Summit Award winner. A balance of school, sports, extra-curricular activities, work and family illustrate the steady nature of this high achieving senior. 

“If I’m going to be successful in the future, I have to be successful now,” Hoffmann said. 

