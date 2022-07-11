SHERIDAN — Each family seems to have a tradition when it comes to picking the perfect spot on Main Street or Gould Street to take in all the events of the busiest day of Sheridan WYO Rodeo Week. The perfect balance of sun and shade. The perfect vantage point to see the floats. The perfect business to patronize before the event. And, of course, the perfect spot to gather the most candy and goodies from parade participants.
No matter the spot you choose to take it all in, though, the Sheridan WYO Rodeo parade doesn’t disappoint. The event begins at 10 a.m. Friday, July 15, but Main Street will be bustling with activity long before that time slot.
The parade follows the pancake breakfast, Sneakers and Spurs race and Beds Along the Bighorns race — all of which take place in downtown Sheridan.
This year’s theme, “Holding on to our heritage,” is sure to include some creative entries, which will be judged in a number of categories.
For everyone to enjoy the parade, organizers ask for spectators to follow safety rules. Parents and families are asked to keep an eye on children to ensure they don’t approach horses or moving vehicles.
Participants in the parade are also asked not to throw anything from floats or units and instead to walk up to the audience when handing out candy and trinkets.
The parade will start on Main Street from the First Street bridge, move west toward Works Street and turn onto Gould Street before making its way back to First Street.