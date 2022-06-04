SHERIDAN — Holy Name Catholic Church recently awarded two Graduating Senior Scholarships to students in the parish. Both of the students were from Sheridan High School.
The recipients of the scholarships were Gennah Deutscher, daughter of Jon and Sharon Deutscher, and Michael Greer, son of Michelle Meehan.
The $800 scholarships may be used at an institution of the recipient’s choice.
Celebrating more than 20 years of providing scholarships to worthy youth, Holy Name Catholic Church community has provided funds for more than 140 students to attend college.
These funds are made available through the generous donations of parish members and organizations.
The graduating seniors must have offered ongoing, active service to Holy Name Catholic Church community, a strong faith and been active in their school and community.