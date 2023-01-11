SHERIDAN — Holy Name Catholic School added a new tradition to this year’s Christmas celebrations: piñatas.
Holy Name Spanish Department received donations of candy from several local businesses and made candy bags for each of their students. Students pre-kindergarten through fifth grade took turns trying to hit the piñatas with a bat while their classmates cheered them on.
Holy Name Catholic School starts Spanish studies in their 3- to 4-year-old classroom. Students in the younger grades learn their colors and numbers, and as the students progress, so do their Spanish lessons.
Students are taught by husband and wife duo Mario and Maria Montaño, who are both native Spanish speakers and also teach students about traditions and culture. Students learn Christmas and spring concert songs in English and Spanish as well as “Happy Birthday” and many of their Catholic prayers. Spanish teacher Señora Montaño underscores the importance of learning a foreign language especially at a young age. Learning a foreign language increases brain elasticity, increases the ability to multitask, and makes the speaker more empathetic toward others, she said.
Learning a foreign language is also a requirement of many college scholarships and degree programs.