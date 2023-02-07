SHERIDAN — Since 1974, National Catholic Schools Week is the annual celebration of Catholic education in the United States. It starts the last Sunday in January and runs all week, which in 2023 was Jan. 29 through Feb. 4.
Holy Name started its Catholic School’s week celebration with Mass on Sunday.
Students participated in the Mass by alter serving, reading and presenting the gifts.
The school also debuted its school choir for the first time. Choir students are grades third through fifth and sing in both English and Spanish.
The theme for National Catholic Schools Week 2021-2024 was “Catholic Schools: Faith. Excellence. Service.”
Schools focused on the value Catholic education provides to young people and its contributions to the church, communities and the nation.
A central aspect of Catholic education is learning the importance of service to others.
Registration begins, sixth grade education returns
Holy Name Catholic School registration for the 2023-2024 school year began Jan. 16 and will accept sixth-graders starting again this year. Craig Ellis will be the sixth grade teacher.
Holy Name will also offer a new summer day care option for 3-6-year-olds starting June 2023.
Holy Name Catholic School Principal Mary Legler noted the difficulty for parents to find child care in the community, and the school board voted to implement a summer program. Full day and half day options are available. Regular academic year pre-kindergarten registration is also open, full time and part time options are available.
Call 307-672-2021 for more information.