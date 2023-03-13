SHERIDAN — Launching in the 2023-2024 school year, Holy Name Catholic School will introduce a new preschool and revive sixth grade. 

With the onset of COVID-19, the school eliminated fifth through eighth grades; however, emerging from the pandemic with a $100,000donation, Holy Name aims to grow the school back to its original schooling offerings. 

Marly Graham is an intern with The Sheridan Press.

