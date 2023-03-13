SHERIDAN — Launching in the 2023-2024 school year, Holy Name Catholic School will introduce a new preschool and revive sixth grade.
With the onset of COVID-19, the school eliminated fifth through eighth grades; however, emerging from the pandemic with a $100,000donation, Holy Name aims to grow the school back to its original schooling offerings.
“During the pandemic, there was just so much uncertainty,” Holy Name Catholic School Principal Mary Legler said. “Being a nonprofit, we are really reliant on donations and we were not getting them.”
Legler plans to employ Craig Ellis to teach the new sixth-grade class.
“Mr. Ellis is an experienced teacher,” Legler said. “He has taught sixth grade before at the junior high. We already have the space and curriculum.”
Legler aims to focus the grade on science and social studies. In response, Legler partnered with Joey’s Fly Fishing Foundation and Rooted in Wyoming to provide outdoor activities for the students. Legler will also teach Catholic identity; however, not all students are required to be religious. The staff welcomes all children.
“Half of our students are not Catholic,” Legler said.
The school offers a Pre-K program but Legler said she feels the school needed a preschool program.
“Hopefully, the program will maximize the potential for school success and help the kids to transition to kindergarten better,” Pre-K teacher Kimberely Berrettini said.
Instructors aim to create hands-on programs for the students. In the first week, students will be learning about farm animals. This includes lessons about chickens, pigs, sheep, horses and cows. During the unit about chickens, the students will be talking about building a chicken coop while incorporating some egg stamping to tap into the creative side. For lesson two, about pigs, they will be talking about building a pig pen and for the craft, they will be mud writing. For sheep, they will be talking about jumping sheep and they will be stuffing pillows. For lesson four, horses, they will be creating a horse collage and the class will be doing farm animal bowling. Finally, for the cow lesson, they will be creating their own pet cow and they will learn about the process of milking a cow.
“If you try to sit a student down at a desk and teach then, that does not work,” Berrettini said. “So, we are going to be building things, teaching them how things grow and doing a bunch of science experiments.”
Former Holy Name Catholic School parent Mandy Morris said the school helped her children gain confidence.
“Something that the teachers always say is that the kids are respectable,” Morris said. “They are very respectful to teachers and they are willing to work with anyone they are put with. The kids that come out of this school are kind people.”
Berrettini has seen a drastic change in the level of confidence as the students move up to higher education.
“I am pretty impressed with them,” Berrettini said. “We have some pretty kind kids.”
Berrettini, as well as the other Pre-K teachers, have enjoyed watching the students blossom and come out of their shells.
To enroll for the upcoming school year, call Holy Name Catholic School. The office staff provide tours for anyone interested.
Marly Graham is an intern with The Sheridan Press.