SHERIDAN — Holy Name Catholic School students celebrated National Catholic Schools Week Jan. 31 through Feb. 6 with this year's theme, "Catholic Schools: Faith. Excellence. Service."
Since 1974, National Catholic Schools Week is the annual celebration of Catholic education in the United States. Schools focus on the value Catholic education provides to young people and its contributions to church, communities and the nation.
A central aspect of Catholic education is learning the importance of service to others. When students take part in service activities — both local and beyond — they demonstrate values and faith they gain through Catholic education.
This year, Holy Name Catholic School practiced the corporal and spiritual works of mercy: feed the hungry, shelter the homeless, clothe the naked, visit the sick and imprisoned, bury the dead, give alms to the poor. They also learned about giving acts of compassion: instruct, advise, console, comfort, forgive and bear wrongs patiently.
Students celebrated the week with dress-up days, presentations of "Our Lord, He is the Light of the World" and celebrated St. Blaise with the traditional blessing of the throats by Father Glenn. Parents and teachers were treated to coffee Thursday with a visit from The Columbian Guy Coffee Van, students enjoyed an all-school movie and a traditional student led Mass was held Friday morning. Students also made valentine cards for seniors in the community.