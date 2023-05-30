SHERIDAN — Holy Name Catholic Church recently awarded seven graduating senior scholarships to students who are members of the parish. Five of the students were from Sheridan High School, one was from Big Horn High School, and one was home-schooled.
The scholarships are in the amount of $800 and may be used at an institution of the recipient’s choice.
The recipients of the scholarships were Michael Barron, son of Monique Barron; Wyatt Brown, son of Dale and Jennifer Brown; Evan Feck, son of Jeff and Jodi Feck; Dokken Malmberg, son of Debra and Josh Malmberg; Henri Schaefer, son of Mary Miller and Kelly Schaefer; T. Rater Tomlinson, son of Jeff and Mary Kaye Tomlinson; and Lucinda Wilcock, daughter of Jeanette and Steve Wilcock.
Celebrating more than 30 years of providing scholarships to worthy youth, Holy Name Catholic community has provided funds for more than 160 students to attend college, totaling more than $101,000. The funds are made available through donations of parish members and organizations.
The graduating seniors must have offered ongoing, active service to Holy Name, have a strong faith and have been active in their school and community.