Graduating seniors earned scholarship dollars from Holy Name Catholic Church. Pictured, back row from left, is Evan Feck, T. Rater Tomlinson and Henri Schaefer. Front row, from left, is Lucinda Wilcock, Michael Barron and Dokken Malmberg. Not pictured is Wyatt Brown.

 Courtesy photo

SHERIDAN — Holy Name Catholic Church recently awarded seven graduating senior scholarships to students who are members of the parish. Five of the students were from Sheridan High School, one was from Big Horn High School, and one was home-schooled.

The scholarships are in the amount of $800 and may be used at an institution of the recipient’s choice. 

