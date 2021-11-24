SHERIDAN — As part of a collaborative learning project, second- and third-graders at Holy Name Catholic School teamed up with fourth- and fifth-graders to study owls this month.
Students began their study at the Wyoming Game and Fish Department office learning about local owls, habitats and food systems. Students then worked in teams, researching their chosen owl, dissecting owl pellets and logging undigested items.
Students measured wingspans, recorded important facts, printed pictures and practiced their oral presentations. On Nov. 22 at 1:45 p.m., presentations were displayed in the gym as family and friends filled the room to learn about owls and dined on owl-themed cupcakes and cookies.
Students had a great time learning in their small groups. Students used their class computers to research and type up their presentations.
“Putting everything together to present to our guests,” second-grader Tom Broadbent said about his favorite part.