SHERIDAN — Students from Holy Name Catholic School learned with real-life experience the joy of doing something kind for another.
In February, Candice Johnson’s second- and third-grade class made 250 Valentine cards to have delivered with The Hub on Smith’s home-delivered meals on Valentine’s Day as part of the school’s theme of service to others.
When the cards were finished the class walked them to The Hub and delivered them in person. After seeing the kitchen and having the program explained to them, the students headed back to the school believing they had done something good for others.
Over the next two weeks, calls and cards came into the school office, all letting the students know just how much those cards meant to the people who received them. The students were excited and had not expected a response. They quickly decided they must send cards again.
In early April, they began the process again, this time with Easter cards. They delivered the cards to The Hub, this time knowing how good it feels to do something kind for someone else.