Editor's note:
This article is the third in a monthly series on the contributing members of All-American Indian Days, which took place between 1953 and 1984 in Sheridan. To donate to the All-American Indian Days Honoring Project, which plans to erect a statue to honor the celebration, see bighorncity.org website and donate virtually or by physically mailing a check. Commemorative paver bricks to surround the statue are also available for purchase for $50 online at donationbricks.com/aaidhonoringproject.
SHERIDAN — When host families volunteered to bring Miss Indian America pageant contestants into their home during All-American Indian Days, family members found benefits of participating beyond lending a hand to the program. Several families learned of new cultures that helped broaden their view of American Indians, thus helping others in learning about the unique culture the group of individuals bring to the nation.
“They would come stay at our house when they needed a break from Sheridan,” Jackie Yellowtail said.
Her grandparents, Tom and Susie Yellowtail, hosted pageant contestants and chaperoned several trips across the country.
“I went on a lot of trips, as Grandma chaperoned many of the Miss Indian Americas to some of the places when I was a little girl,” Yellowtail said.
She remembers being raised around All-American Indian Days and, in particular, Miss Indian America Pageant contestants.
“It was good for me as a young Crow girl to look up to these beautiful, young Indian women,” Yellowtail said. “We were always around them, well I was anyway, and most of my family was.”
Jinny Stratton remembers learning a lot from her family hosting Sarah (Johnson) Luther, who was crowned Miss Indian America in 1967 and now serves as the chair for the All-American Indian Days Honoring Project.
Stratton remembers “tepee creeping” on the fairgrounds and admiring Luther and other contestants’ beauty. As a host sister, Stratton became used to Luther popping in and out of the home in between promotional trips throughout the country. When she was home, though, Stratton’s childhood home served as a safe space for Luther, and Stratton served as an open ear to verbally process the strains of wearing the crown.
“When she was (residing in our home), I think I was a great decompression chamber for her because we were so close in age,” said Stratton, who was 18 years old when Luther was 19. “She would talk about how she was treated when she was representing the Indian nations when she was in her Native dress, and then she would counter that with how she was treated when she was in street clothes. Nothing much has changed. It wasn’t a favorable treatment.”
Contestants were able to relax and find quiet moments of rest and acceptance in the homes of host families.
The not-so-quiet moments were filled with contestants educating their host families about their culture, with Stratton remembering Luther teaching her how to make fry bread and including her while attending the women’s dance and other traditional Native American dances during pageant week. Yellowtail remembers making traditional dishes — including berry puddings — with several contestants in her grandmother’s home. As a white woman still living in the Mountain West, Stratton appreciates learning the culture and still sharing her cultural awareness with others today.
The historic importance of establishing All-American Indian Days at the time proved beneficial for non-Native American people to learn Native American traditions and culture and also for Native Americans to reestablish their culture in a time of strong racism and after European American culture attempted to wipe that culture out completely.
“It was to make people understand that the Natives are just as human as we are, the ‘whities,’ but also for them to reinvent their traditions, reestablish them and bring them back,” Stratton said.
“It started with just a small number of tribes gathered in Sheridan, but then tribes from all over the United States came. I think it dissolved because the tribes did then start reestablishing their own powwows,” she said.