SHERIDAN — There are as many ways to home-school as there are graduates in Wyoming.
Home schooling is defined by state statutes as an educational program provided to children by a parent or legal guardian, and one that must meet the requirements of the state’s basic academic educational program providing sequentially progressive curriculum in seven subjects: reading, writing, mathematics, civics, history, literature and science.
Beyond that, whether a student chooses online classes or focuses on at-home work, or studies through the summer opting to travel during the year, is up to individual families.
Two Sheridan seniors graduating this spring took different paths along their home-school journeys, but neither has any regrets.
Annabelle Davis, who graduates this spring, opted out of public school during her sophomore year after the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
“We realized we liked being home, and my grandparents live in California. We wanted to see them more, and with home school, we have had more opportunities to just go out and travel,” she said.
Davis has taken a slate of online classes through Sheridan College and is just one year away from earning her associate degree, normally a two-year process after high school graduation. She has also found time to work at First Federal Bank and Trust as a teller, compete in state track and even sleep in once in a while, she said.
“We had to experiment a lot,” Davis said, adding that through sports and her youth group, she had plenty of time to socialize. She plans to finish her associate degree at Sheridan College while she also works at First Federal, and said other students looking for flexibility late in high school might like a home-school track.
“You can just try a semester, or a year,” Davis said. “The only way to figure it out is to try it.”
Lydia McGranahan and her daughter Mariah McGranahan, who participated in a statewide HomeschoolWyo graduation ceremony in Cheyenne May 21, said their journey began before Mariah was in kindergarten. The McGranahans’ older daughter excelled and needed an extra challenge, so she began home schooling in third grade. When Mariah hit kindergarten, her mother thought she would benefit from a one-on-one environment as well.
“It worked so well that we kept at it. We’ve been doing home school ever since, and Mariah just graduated at the home-school graduation this weekend in Cheyenne in a very beautiful ceremony,” Lydia said.
The McGranahans moved to Sheridan in January, and Mariah focused on finishing up as much senior-year work as possible before the move so she could immerse herself in her new community when her family arrived. She has joined a youth group, plans to work this summer at Camp Story and has also started volunteering at CHAPS.
Mariah’s education was largely interest-driven, outside the standard subjects like reading, arithmetic and math. Some years, she chose to focus on reading classics and others, built her studies around her at-the-time interests.
“I think my favorite thing was that we did a lot of reading,” Mariah said. “Each year, we picked a different subject or category to study.”
Mariah became involved with race walking and was competing at a national level by age 9. The family traveled around the United States, from Texas to Washington, D.C., and integrated studies around travel, Lydia said. Travel continued to be a priority, as Mariah made mission trips to Mexico and even Turkey in her teenage years.
“The nice thing about home school is that it is very flexible,” Lydia said. “She can take three weeks to go to Turkey, and we just made sure we got the schooling done before or after.”
According to Brenna Lowry, who sits on the board of HomeschoolWyo, a nonprofit designed to serve and support home-school families and communities and track legislation about home schooling, there has been a near-doubling in the number of home-school students in Wyoming since the onset of COVID-19.
“We are a rural state, but we do have quite a few home-schoolers,” Lowry said. “I think the word is getting out that it is something people can do.”
This year, HomeschoolWyo hosted its second annual graduation for any home-school student in the state, which the McGranahans attended. Parents are in charge of a students’ curriculum and grades, Lowry said, but the organization provides a venue, cap and gown, a keynote speaker and a personalized ceremony.
“We want to celebrate, and it has that personal touch,” Lowry said. “It won me over. I’ve home-schooled for 25 years, and my son went through it last year. My other kids, we just celebrated at home, but I thought this was a really excellent way to honor our students.”
HomeschoolWyo offers parental support, she said, and has added a new course on its website for brand new home-schoolers called “Homeschool University,” which covers getting started in the home-school world. Crucially, they also provide a “Home-schoolers and the Hathaway” course to help families navigate the Success Curriculum for the Hathaway Scholarship program.
“A lot of parents, they may feel overwhelmed about having to have a lot of knowledge about all the curriculum choices, but there are so many opportunities, and so many home-school resources out there,” Lydia said.