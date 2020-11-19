SHERIDAN — It all began a couple weeks ago. Deb Wendtland had shared a post on Facebook remarking on the hard work and effort put in by Sheridan’s health care community.
“So, I have been talking to friends who are doctors and nurses in Sheridan. The message is the same: they are tired,” Wendtland wrote. “I decided I would organize a bunch of people to do something to encourage or show appreciation to our local medical providers. Food? Gift cards? You get the picture. In the end the most effective thing we can do to help, encourage or show appreciation is to simply wear a mask. Just do it.”
The response came fast and furious. Dozens of individuals expressed the desire to help recognize and care for the approximately 1,000 health care workers at Sheridan Memorial Hospital and local doctor offices.
At that point, Wendtland called her “partner in crime” Julie Gerlach to brainstorm what to do and how to do it.
Gerlach agreed with the need, as she had seen it firsthand. She had just spent weeks helping her parents through the local health care system — from ambulance services to the emergency room and from doctors to ICU staff, hospice, local nursing homes and even a local funeral home who helped organize services for Gerlach’s mother.
“What struck me is how accommodating they all were trying to be with people in pain and hurting,” Gerlach said of the health care staff. “They were exhausted, working 12 to 14 hours a day, wearing double masks.”
Gerlach said she would send Jimmy Johns sandwiches to say “thank you” and the appreciation was remarkable.
“So when Deb called me and we started talking about the need to do something, I said, ‘God, yes we do,’” Gerlach said.
The duo knew they wanted to not only help frontline workers, but also Main Street. Therefore the idea of Chamber Bucks came to mind. The work of getting those ready would be hefty, so Wendtland and Gerlach opted to also partner with the Sheridan Memorial Hospital Foundation.
The foundation has already planned to recognize staff at the hospital through “The Twelve Days of Christmas” campaign, which will take place from Dec. 3-18. They had just begun the planning and logistics of the campaign when Wendtland and Gerlach stepped up and offered to help.
The duo aimed to raise $25,000 — which equates to about $25 per health care worker — that would be used to locally purchase food, gifts and Sheridan Chamber Bucks to be distributed throughout the December event. They hoped to raise the money by Nov. 30.
The Facebook page for the effort launched Nov. 10 and the money had been raised by Nov. 18, with additional donations still being collected. Any funds raised above the $25,000 goal will go toward purchasing additional personal protective equipment for health care workers.
“Sheridan has always been an incredibly good community when something needs done,” Gerlach said. “We still think of each other as neighbors.”
Gerlach and Wendtland said they heard from multiple people who said they would give because they’ve had family members recently cared for in local health care facilities or they had relatives working on the front lines.
“We’re lucky in that people are still responsive,” Wendtland said. “You’re not so far away that you don’t see the need or the hurt of those around you. When you’re asked to give, it’s been our experience that people give.”
More than 40 individuals or businesses gave to the effort, dubbed the Hometown Healthcare Heroes’ Initiative. Gifts ranged from $50 to $2,500.
The effort also sparked efforts in other counties. Wendtland and Gerlach said since they kicked off their campaign, they’ve been contacted by organizations or individuals in Cheyenne and Gillette who want to duplicate the effort’s success.
“This is bigger than Sheridan County,” Gerlach said.