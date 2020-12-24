SHERIDAN — Shawn Day and Steve Brantz are a study in contrasts.
Brantz, a veteran of Sheridan politics, served on the city council from 1999 to 2003 and ran for mayor in 2012. Day is young and politically inexperienced but excited to make his voice heard.
But Day and Brantz are united in their desire to serve the Sheridan community, and in early January, they will both join Sheridan City Council. Below is a brief introduction to these newest city councilors.
Steve Brantz: Back to work
Brantz previously served on the city council under former Mayor Dave Kinskey. It was an exciting time to be on the council, Brantz said, as the council developed dog parks, extended walking paths and revitalized North Main Street.
“What I learned was sitting on the council takes considerable time, but it’s rewarding to see the progress and growth,” Brantz said.
Still, the time commitment was too much for Brantz, and he ultimately decided to not pursue a second term.
“I left the council because, at that time, I held down a full-time job and had just started to be the caregiver for an aging parent,” Brantz said. “Since then, those obligations ceased, and I am semi-retired now. I feel I have the time necessary to fulfill this obligation.”
Brantz said the city has grown considerably since he last served while revenues have dwindled. He said he plans to review the city’s budget for potential cuts.
“During budget shortfalls, all departments need to be reviewed,” Brantz said. “My vision is to maintain our services to the public while reviewing all purchases and capital improvement projects. This can be done with due diligence and by making tough decisions.”
Brantz said he believes in transparency, showing respect for others and working as a team. He has already begun reviewing city ordinances and operations while introducing himself to local merchants and community members.
“I’m looking forward to rolling up my sleeves and getting back to work,” Brantz said.
Shawn Day: Thinking outside the box
“I do think, somewhere at my core, I have a desire to get my voice out and to make sure I’m heard,” Day said.
As a local musician and DJ, Day makes his voice heard regularly. But he was initially reluctant to step into the political arena until being encouraged by then-Mayor Roger Miller.
“I had no personal desire to run for council,” Day said. “But one day, Roger Miller came in, and we talked for a while about the council. He said they needed fresh blood and strongly encouraged me to run. He saw something in me I didn’t even see in myself.”
While Day admits he has a lot to learn, he feels his youth and inexperience will also be an asset.
“I think the younger generation brings a flexibility of thinking and some innovation and creative thinking,” Day said. “Myself and (Councilor) Jacob Martin are the voices of the younger generation on the council, which is important.”
Day, whose family owned the Men’s Shop on Main Street for 58 years, said he wants to prioritize the well-being of local businesses.
“I have a very real concern about downtown businesses because a lot of them have been struggling this year,” Day said. “I want to make sure that the city is supporting them and looking out for them.”
One of the issues facing local businesses is the city’s technological infrastructure, Day said.
“One thing I realized during my campaign is that we are very behind the urban world in terms of technology,” Day said. “Slow internet speeds and that kind of thing definitely impacts our businesses and our community. I want to improve our technology so people can work efficiently and productively.”
Day said he was also interested in developing low-cost housing options and continuing to develop the local trail system. But for now, he is focused on learning the ropes and developing relationships with the other council members.
“I’m most excited about learning and meeting the community,” Day said. “This is my four-year crash course in politics. I love learning, and I love people, and I hope that I can bring some ideas that are outside the box.”