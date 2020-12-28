CLEARMONT — In retirement, Ira Roadifer has become something of a connoisseur of veterans’ memorials.
Since 2017, the Clearmont resident has spent his summers on the seat of his motorcycle visiting veterans memorials across the state and region as part of the Tour of Honor, a self-directed ride to veterans memorials and monuments across the country. His 2020 trip alone sent Roadifer to memorials in Burns, Evanston, Lander, Lovell, Pinedale, Sundance and Thermopolis to raise funds for national veterans’ charities.
Each memorial is different, but beautiful in the same solemn way, Roadifer said. And those summer road trips ignited his desire to build a veterans memorial honoring the veterans of his own community.
“My travels definitely inspired me to build the memorial here in Clearmont,” Roadifer said. “It might not have happened otherwise.”
Roadifer and Bruce Yates, both Vietnam War veterans and members of the Clearmont Historical Group, have spent the last year spearheading the creation of the local memorial, which was unveiled Veterans Day. The Clear Creek Valley Veterans Memorial features the names of 19 residents of the Clear Creek Valley who gave their lives during World War I, World War II and the Vietnam War.
“These individuals sacrificed their lives for freedom in this country, and we need to remember that,” Yates said. “We felt like a memorial was a good way to do that.”
Each name on the memorial tells a story of a life cut short, according to Sen. Dave Kinskey, R-Sheridan, who helped dedicate the memorial.
Oakley Overton taught school on Buffalo Creek and homesteaded in the Passaic area before dying of the flu while serving in France during the first world war.
Staff Sgt. Thomas Belus was one of 15 children of Slovakian immigrants who homesteaded on Box Elder Creek. He was killed in action in France during the second world war.
Lonnie Dykes was “kind enough to take time to talk to the little boy down the street and make him feel good about himself…and also ornery enough to spray skunk juice all over town for freshman initiation,” according to Kinskey. Dykes gave his life during the Vietnam War.
Each name on the memorial is a reflection of not just the individual, but the entire Clearmont community, Kinskey said.
“These men of the Clear Creek Valley have in common their roots in this community,” Kinskey said. “This community, in turn, is reflected in this memorial.”
The memorial incorporates key parts of the town’s history including bricks from the railroad depot and stones from the Old Rock School, according to Roadifer. It sits in the shadow of the town’s water tower.
“It really is a reflection of who we are as a community,” Roadifer said. “It has a beautiful location there with the water tower in the background.”
One point of pride, according to Roadifer, is that the Clearmont memorial is the only memorial in the state granted permission to use the Wyoming State Seal.
“The Secretary of State’s office wondered why we wanted to use the seal,” Roadifer said. “I told them that every one of those names on that memorial was likely drafted through the state of Wyoming. It just felt right to include it.”
Yates designed the memorial while Roadifer aided in its construction. The memorial was crafted with help from numerous community members, and materials were donated as well, Roadifer said.
“U-Pour Concrete of Sheridan donated a truckload of cement we used,” Roadifer said. “I asked the owner if he was a veteran, and he said ‘No. I just think it’s right that we do this.’ It just shows there is a lot of support for the veterans throughout the community.”
Yates said he is proud of the final product and feels it stands as a proud monument to the sacrifices of Clear Creek Valley veterans.
“I’ve had quite a few calls from people since the dedication — people who either live in Clearmont or have lived there in the past,” Yates said. “Everyone has thought it was a very nice memorial. I think we all feel lucky to live in the same community as these veterans, and it just feels right to celebrate them and thank them in this small way.”