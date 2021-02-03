RANCHESTER — Tongue River Middle School students in Robert Griffin’s eighth-grade class annually hold an assembly to honor veterans on Veterans Day, Nov. 11. While the assembly grew over the years, the students of Griffin’s eighth-grade class this year felt compelled to extend recognition of military men and women further, thus starting an educational journey to erect a veterans memorial at TRMS.
“After the ceremony, we wonder if it’s enough,” eighth-grader Rivers Robinson said in a prepared speech. “Often, we grieve that it’s not. We finally decided to do more.”
Throughout the semester, all students in the social studies class have crafted different parts of the large-scale project, including outreach, speeches, social media and website development and fundraising. The class made a goal to complete the project in time for the 2021 veterans assembly, and $250,000 stands in between the students and that goal.
The students will learn life skills on their mission to erect a veterans memorial, which includes a wall, set of flags and landscaping with a walkway to bring viewers up to the wall and a QR code to continually keep a record of past and current military members from the area students wish to honor. While students anticipate continuing the annual assembly, they hope the memorial draws more attention to veterans for years to come.
Establishing a QR code and virtual database of local veterans will alleviate the need for continual physical alterations to the wall. The most exciting aspect of the project for Griffin and the students is a continual feed of videos hosted on YouTube to honor and connect with veterans on a personal level. Students research veterans, write letters through the Patriot Pen Essay program — also established as part of the annual veteran assembly — and video chat with veterans overseas during the assembly, an opportunity largely coordinated by U.S. Congress members from Wyoming and their staff.
“What the students get out of it, those interactions are probably their favorite part of the year, especially when the veteran contacts them and they get to see how excited the veterans are to interact with them,” Griffin said. “It’s super important for our students. With that, they wanted to take it to another level and let those veterans know how much we appreciate them.”
Those efforts, while enriching for student learning beyond a textbook, will expand into YouTube videos of students thanking veterans and eventually grow even further.
Until the actual structure is built — by local construction businesses and individuals largely coordinated by Sheridan County School District 1 Business Manager Jeremy Smith, who also may donate time and materials toward the project — students will continue outreach, fundraising and content creation efforts.
Students practiced pitches in preparation for outreach to community members and businesses with which they want to partner to help erect and upkeep the property. Others have reached out to local groups, like class member Cooper Justus with his local 4-H group, and garnered financial support for the project. Justus has also pledged to donate 70% of his earnings from his 4-H livestock to the project.
Students hope the memorial will provide longevity for the honor they already give to veterans each year, and also provide a pit stop to traveling tourists on their way to Yellowstone National Park. While still in the beginning stages of the project, students anticipate presenting to SCSD1 school board trustees in February, followed by Rotary Club and businesses throughout Sheridan County.