Today

Cloudy with snow. High near 35F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Higher wind gusts possible.

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low near 20F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds. High 37F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.