SHERIDAN — Academics for All is pleased to honor Micall Hoopes, daughter of Kendal and Lenore Hoopes, as this week’s Summit Award finalist. Hoopes is a National Honor Society member, a four-time All State band participant and a member of the 2020 State Champion We The People team. She has participated on the SHS Lady Broncs volleyball team and in SHS musicals, in addition to managing a rigorous course load. Throughout her high school career, Hoopes has taken numerous Advanced Placement classes and college level courses, maintaining a 4.0 GPA.
“Sheridan High School not only provides classes that have helped me excel academically but also allowed me to develop a variety of talents and skills," Hoopes said.
She names Michael Thomas, U.S. government teacher, as one of her favorite teachers.
“Mr. Thomas motivated me to learn as much as possible, encouraged me to share my knowledge with others and to memorize over 100 court cases to support a political argument," Hoopes said. "He showed me how to be a proper citizen of the United States and in doing so, became a beloved mentor.”
Thomas also thinks highly of Hoopes.
“Micall is meticulous in her dedication to her teammates, classmates and teachers. She is easy to communicate with, always has a smile on her face and is very respectful," he said. "She has a great sense of humor, and she attracts others with her personality.”
As a motto for her life, Hoopes said her dad showed her a quote from Vince Lombardi in seventh grade that has stuck with her: “Perfection is unattainable, but if we chase perfection, we can catch excellence.”
“I think it is vitally important for people to understand that of course as humans we are incapable of being perfect. However, if we always strive to achieve perfection, we will always get close," she said.
Being the middle of seven children in her family, Hoopes recognizes the importance of setting an example for her younger siblings while following in the successful footsteps of her older siblings.
She names Debra Hill, former Sheridan Junior High School accelerated English teacher, as one who influenced her to “take the reins” of her life and steer the direction she wanted to go.
“In her class, I grew into a leader instead of shrinking into a follower," Hoopes said.
Jennifer Reed, accelerated English 11 teacher who nominated Hoopes for the Summit Award, said Hoopes works hard and is an outstanding individual academically and personally.
“Because Micall is bright and creative, her joy and enthusiasm for life is infectious to be around," Reed said.
Hoopes names science as her favorite subject in school. She discovered this love of sciences as a sophomore in Rhonda Bell’s chemistry class. Hoopes said chemistry was one of the first classes that challenged her. As she arrived at class eager to learn each day, she realized how it began to tie into what she was learning in her human anatomy and physiology class.
“I knew then that I wanted to study health sciences — class would just fly by,” Hoopes said.
When Hoopes is not practicing the flute, completing homework assignments or dancing with musical friends, she enjoys movies that have “a good storyline with many ups and downs but ends with a happy ever after... I am kind of cheesy.”
For her impressive academic achievement throughout high school, Hoopes earned the Trustees Scholars Award from the University of Wyoming. She plans to obtain a bachelor’s degree in health sciences, earn a bachelor of science in nursing and become a certified registered nurse.